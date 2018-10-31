Nine falcons seized at airport

PESHAWAR: The Wildlife Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Customs Department in a joint raid seized nine falcons being brought from Qatar to Peshawar here on Tuesday.

The seizure was made at the Bacha Khan Airport and the trafficker has also been arrested, Wildlife officials said.

They said of the nine seized birds, one is Gyier falcon which is very rare and also very expensive with a market price ranging in millions of rupees.

Some birds are Sakar falcons and one is Paragreen which is a very high-speed bird having a capability of flying at a speed of around 385 km per hour, they further said.

They said apparently these falcons were brought from Qatar for hunting purpose as the arrival of migratory birds starts in Pakistan which also include Houbara Bustard, the most liked bird by the Arab hunters.

The trafficker, a Qatar-born Kohat national, Hadayatullah Maroof, informed the Wildlife officials that a friend gave these birds to him along with a document and said officials of Qatar embassy will receive them at the airport.

They said, however, on verification of the said document from Qatar Embassy, it was found to be a fake.

About the punishment, Haleem said according to Wildlife Act, the trafficker will be punished with a fine as per the official value of a falcon.