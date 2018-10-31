Wed October 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers

Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy
Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case
Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson

Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reveal son's name

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reveal son's name
No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies

No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies
Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore

Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore
Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House

Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House
Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game

Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

National

BR
Bureau report
October 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nine falcons seized at airport

PESHAWAR: The Wildlife Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Customs Department in a joint raid seized nine falcons being brought from Qatar to Peshawar here on Tuesday.

The seizure was made at the Bacha Khan Airport and the trafficker has also been arrested, Wildlife officials said.

They said of the nine seized birds, one is Gyier falcon which is very rare and also very expensive with a market price ranging in millions of rupees.

Some birds are Sakar falcons and one is Paragreen which is a very high-speed bird having a capability of flying at a speed of around 385 km per hour, they further said.

They said apparently these falcons were brought from Qatar for hunting purpose as the arrival of migratory birds starts in Pakistan which also include Houbara Bustard, the most liked bird by the Arab hunters.

The trafficker, a Qatar-born Kohat national, Hadayatullah Maroof, informed the Wildlife officials that a friend gave these birds to him along with a document and said officials of Qatar embassy will receive them at the airport.

They said, however, on verification of the said document from Qatar Embassy, it was found to be a fake.

About the punishment, Haleem said according to Wildlife Act, the trafficker will be punished with a fine as per the official value of a falcon.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan
Malala plays 'Never Have I Ever' and the internet is in awe

Malala plays 'Never Have I Ever' and the internet is in awe

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Italy wants to reward fertile families with state land

Italy wants to reward fertile families with state land

Photos & Videos

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?
Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport