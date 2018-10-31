Fresh allegations of plagiarism hit

PESHAWAR: Some new allegations have emerged at the Gomal University in Dera Ismail Khan amid lingering unrest at the campus.

This time it is about alleged plagiarism by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mohammad Sarwar.

The vice-chancellor, however, rejected the allegations as baseless, saying that the teachers and other staff members of the university who had already been served show-cause notices for their “illegal appointment, incompetence and corrupt practices” have started circulating such reports to save their skin.

Talking to The News, some senior faculty members of the university criticised the appointment of Dr Mohammad Sarwar as the vice-chancellor. They alleged that all the publications of the vice-chancellors on the basis of which he got promotion as well as the civil award ‘Tamgha-e-Imtiaz’ were fake and plagiarized. “The Ethics Committee, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, vide letter No. 469/Path, dated 23.11.2013 has confirmed the plagiarism of the vice-chancellor,” one of the professors alleged.

Reached by phone for his comments, Dr Sarwar rejected the allegations of plagiarism. He said that it was a complete lie. “A stern policy against plagiarism is in place in the country. Had I done any plagiarism, I would have been thrown out of job,” he argued. “Plagiarism is an abuse for academicians. I cannot even think of earning abuse for myself,” he added.

The professors also accused the university administration of committing serious financial irregularities and misusing administrative powers. They levelled allegations of financial irregularities in the beautification project at the university.

They alleged that the vice-chancellor got Rs9 million as TA/DA from the university and most of the time he stayed out of the university at his homes in Faisalabad and Lahore. They alleged that the vice-chancellor was keeping four new Toyota Corolla cars for his family and a luxury vehicle, Vigo, for his use.

One of the professors also accused the vice-chanellor of favouritism in postings, recruitments and moral corruption.

The vice-chancellor, on the other hand, held the officials against whom action is being taken, including those who have already been given show-cause notices, responsible for the mess.

Denying his involvement in any kind of corrupt practices, he said he remained at the university most of the time and go out for only two to three days in a month.

“They want me to remain out of the university most of the time, but I would stay put at the university. I shifted my family here soon after my appointment,” he argued.

He denied keeping five vehicles. “I have only one double cabin, which I use for long travel and a car, which is brought into use locally,” he explained.

He alleged that most of those making hue and cry had been illegally appointed. “Ninety-six of them have already been issued show-cause notices and the case would be put before the syndicate,” he said, adding, several of those criticising the university administration were involved in sexual harassment.

“There are some who had gone abroad for higher studies and returned without completing their PhDs. They are incompetent to take their classes regularly. This was the reason they were creating disturbances to escape possible action against them,” the vice-chancellor remarked.