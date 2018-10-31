KP bans use of smart phones by doctors

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtun-khwa Minister for Health Dr Hasham Inamullah Khan Tuesday notified ban on the use of smart phones and tablets in all public sector health facilities of the province by doctors and other officials during duty hours.

However, the notification further said that they were allowed to use ordinary phones (mobile phones that do not have internet facilities) during working hours for official use and emergency calls only.

The policy further stated that in those facilities where services providers and trainees use internet facilities, for patients’ management, should provide internet connectivity on the desk top in those areas, for facilitating patients’ management in quality manner.

In this regard all the heads of hospitals and other health facilities including MTIs were directed to implement the policy in letter and spirit, facilitating the patients and provision of best health care.