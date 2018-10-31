World Psoriasis Day marked at RMI

PESHAWAR: The Rahman Medical Institute (RMI) Peshawar marked the ‘World Psoriasis Day’ by launching an awareness campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, head of the RMI Department of Dermatology and consultant Prof Dr Azer Rashid said that Psoriasis is a chronic, lifelong and relapsing inflammatory skin disorder. “It is characterised by thickened, red skin covered with silvery scales and presents itself on various areas of the body, like scalp, trunk, elbows, knees, joints and nails. Psoriasis is associated with cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, metabolic syndrome and depression,” he added.

The senior doctor said appropriate treatment regime for a patient is usually selected from the available medication, topical and systemic as well as phototherapy.

Dr Azer Rashid said the recent advancement in the treatment of Psoriasis had opened a new era in its management with the advent of biologic treatment. He said from the dermatologist viewpoint, the possibility of better compliance, more complete clearance and fewer adverse events is the goal of treatment.

Dr Azer Rashid said the RMI Dermatology Department offered consultation and treatment by specialists in dermatology and if required admission facility with necessary investigations and management. It may be mentioned here that the World Psoriasis Day is observed every year on October 29th under the auspices of International Psoriasis.