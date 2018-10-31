Militant killed, 2 soldiers injured in Bannu clash

BANNU: A suspected militant was killed and two personnel of the security forces were injured in a clash in the limits of Janikhel Police Station here on Tuesday.

It was learnt the militants and soldiers came across in Naurangkhel area which led to an exchange of fire.

A militant identified as Ijaz Jamali was killed and two soldiers were injured in the firing. After the clash, the security forces launched a search operation, but no arrest could be made.