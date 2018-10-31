Militant killed, 2 soldiers injured in Bannu clash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BANNU: A suspected militant was killed and two personnel of the security forces were injured in a clash in the limits of Janikhel Police Station here on Tuesday.
It was learnt the militants and soldiers came across in Naurangkhel area which led to an exchange of fire.
A militant identified as Ijaz Jamali was killed and two soldiers were injured in the firing. After the clash, the security forces launched a search operation, but no arrest could be made.
BANNU: A suspected militant was killed and two personnel of the security forces were injured in a clash in the limits of Janikhel Police Station here on Tuesday.
It was learnt the militants and soldiers came across in Naurangkhel area which led to an exchange of fire.
A militant identified as Ijaz Jamali was killed and two soldiers were injured in the firing. After the clash, the security forces launched a search operation, but no arrest could be made.
Comments