Czech envoy for promoting commercial ties

PESHAWAR: The local business community and Czech Republic have agreed on exchange of business delegation to promote commercial ties between the two friendly courtiers.

According to a press release, Ambassador of Czech Republic Jan Fury visited the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Tuesday to meet traders and business community representatives.

SCCI President Faiz Muhammad and Czech envoy also agreed on taking measures for bringing business community of Pakistan and Czech closer to each other besides taking advantage of investment potential in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking on the occasion, President SCCI invited investors of Czech to invest in KP in sectors including hydel power generation, tourism and CPEC Economic zones.

Honorary Consul General of Czech, Barrister Asad Khan, politician, Salim Saifullah Khan, deputy head of Mission of Czech Republic, Ms Jaroslana Boblora, former president of SCCI, Muhammad Afzal and other businessmen were present on the occasion.

The SCCI president apprised visiting guests that the investment environment in Pakistan is very suitable and the news stories aired by foreign media portraying chaos and insecurity in Pakistan were a mere propaganda based on creating hype. He said both Pakistan and the Czech Republic should take measures for the promotion of commercial ties.

Speaking on the occasion, the ambassador said an exchange of business delegations is very necessary for the promotion of commercial ties between Pakistan and the Czech Republic.