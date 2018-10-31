Missing SP: 13-member Waziristan jirga calls on IGP

PESHAWAR: A 13-member of Waziristan Qaumi Welfare Jirga called on Inspector General of Police (IGP) Salahuddin Khan Mahsud here on Tuesday.

According to a handout, the members of the delegation took up with the IGP the mysterious disappearance of Superintendent of Police (Rural) Tahir Dawar and sought his help and cooperation for the safe and early recovery of the missing official.

Talking to the delegation, the IGP said the tribal people had suffered a lot during the war on terrorism.

The IGP said it was encouraging that the tribal people faced these challenges and fought the war shoulder to shoulder with the security forces against the terrorists and helped restored peace in the volatile region.

Salahuddin Mahsud said Tahir Dawar was an asset to the force and assured the delegation that he would take up this issue at every forum to ensure his safe and early recovery.

The IGP informed the delegation that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police was fighting the war as a frontline force and all resources would be utilised for working out this case as per expectation of the affected family.