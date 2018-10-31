Journalist threatens self-immolation in front of Supreme Court

PESHAWAR: A senior journalist fired from a newspaper on Tuesday threatened to commit self-immolation in front of the Supreme Court building as the Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ) threatened to stage sit-ins at the offices of media houses that have retrenched employees.

Senior journalist Ghaffar Baig demanded the newspaper to pay his 14 years arrears or else he would set himself on fire in front of the building of the Supreme Court.

He made the statement at the protest camp set up by the KhUJ against the sacking of journalists from various newspapers and private television channels.

Ghaffar Baig said the newspaper management after sacking him made it clear that it can pay only one month salary to him. “I worked my entire life in the newspaper and was rewarded with a dismissal letter without citing any substantial reason,” he lamented.

President KhUJ Saiful Islam Saifi asked the media houses to immediately restore the sacked journalists and stop the practice of firing the low-paid employees.

“It has become a norm that the owners sack low-paid employees and working journalists on the pretext of lack of funds. This is unjust and unacceptable,” he said.

He said that low-paid employees were made the scapegoat whenever a government or private sector institution started downsizing to control losses.

President Peshawar Press Club Alamgir Khan deplored sacking of journalists without any reason and termed it financial murder of their families.

He demanded accountability of owners of media houses and putting an end to the practice of sacking low-paid working journalists Aneela Shaheen, a female journalist who recently resigned from a private TV channel to protest the sacking of her colleagues, said journalists work hard for strengthening their respective newspaper or channels but become the first victims when the owners face financial problems.

The journalists asked Supreme Court Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar to take suo motu notice of sacking of journalists and provide them relief.