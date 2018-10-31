Wed October 31, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
October 31, 2018

NAB questions Captain Safdar for three hours

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday questioned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader retired Captain Muhammad Safdar in cases having assets beyond his means and award of contracts.

An official of the NAB told The News that the combined investigation team of NAB questioned the PML-N leader for about three hours.

“Retired Captain Safdar answered about 30 questions concerning his assets beyond known source of income, in the session today,” said the official.

He is also being probed for abuse of power in allotting development contracts to his ‘favourites’ in his native Hazara division.

However, Safdar refused to answer questions posed by waiting mediapersons. He gave no statement to queries regarding the political situation. “I will follow Raisani’s example and skip media questions,” he quipped.

Former Balochistan chief minister Nawab Aslam Raisani had once collected questions from reporters and then left by simply remarking “no comment.”

The NAB KP has started an inquiry against Safdar on the direction of NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal to probe the allegations of embezzlement of public funds.

The charges against Safdar, who is son-in-law of deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, include the award of official construction contracts to companies of his choice without adhering to the rules prescribed for such projects.

