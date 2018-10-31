CM says govt committed to ensuring uniform education for all

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday agreed to the vision and initiatives of the Elementary and Secondary Education and said that the reforms initiatives in the education sector was aimed at the quality of education and improving the educational institutions in the province for ensuring uniform education to all.

He assured extension of the independent monitoring unit, teachers training programme, parents - teachers council and other reforms initiatives to the newly merged tribal districts.

The chief minister directed that the new budget of education for any new districts would be spent on education by the concerned district education department. All district governments would have to spend 20 per cent budget on the improvement of education and schools, he said.

He also directed for the introduction of evening shift in the schools and agreed to the proposal to train the teachers of private schools under the teachers training programme and directed to plan an implementable scheme in this regard.

The chief minister was presiding over a meeting regarding reforms and 100 days plan in education sector here.

Provincial Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Advisor to CM on Elementary and Secondary Education Ziaullah Bangash and others were also present, said a handout.

The meeting was briefed about the overall reforms initiatives and 100 days plan in the education sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Those at the meeting were told that elementary and secondary education department is drafting a detailed education plan to be presented at the end of the 100 days.

This plan has been included the annual budget along with the targets and responsibilities etc.

Special and focused efforts would be made across different six areas that included pre-primary and primary education, secondary education, effective public-private partnership, improved education management, ownership by citizens and education in tribal districts.

The meeting was also briefed about the situation of the health sector before and after 2013. In 2013 there were significant gaps in education service delivery in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Mahmood Khan expressed satisfaction over the initiatives of the department and directed for more efforts to attract kids to the education.

He said in the next five years the government would focus on education in the newly merged districts where the reforms and educational initiatives would be extended.