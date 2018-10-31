KP to get Rs44b foreign loans in current fiscal

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is expected to receive Rs44.343 billion loans and Rs26.756 billion as foreign assistance during the current financial year 2018-19 for its specific development projects.

The province during the current financial year will also pay Rs9 billion as interest and Rs7.79 billion for the repayment of foreign loans, while its loan portfolio is set to go up to $3.8 billion till 2023.

However, at present the total debt liability on account of foreign debt against the province is Rs160.708 billion.

The flagship projects like Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), Swat Motorway, and Billion Tree Tsunami Project have been allocated enough funds in the current financial year Annual Development Programme (ADP) to complete these projects.

The BRT will continue to receive a major portion of the loan and Foreign Project Assistance (FPA) component as 50 percent of these funds will go to the transport sector for the purpose. Other sectors will receive negligible shares in the loans and assistance component such as Environment and Agriculture will get 1 percent apiece, Social Welfare will receive a mere 0.3 percent, Elementary and Secondary Education (E&SE), 11 percent, Health, 6 percent, Home, 3 percent, Forestry, 0.4 percent, Local Government, 3 percent, Multi-Sector Development (MSD), 9 percent and roads will fetch 8 percent of the foreign funds and loans during the current financial year.

For the 2018-19 fiscal year, the size of foreign assistance is Rs71.100 billion, which is comprised of Rs26.756 billion as grant that comes to 37.63 percent of the total component of the FPA, while Rs44.343billion has been estimated as loans which is pitched at 62.36 percent of the foreign loans and aid component.

The document suggests that for the current fiscal year, the province is going to get Rs44.343 billion foreign loans and Rs26.756 billion foreign assistance for 74 projects of the 19 departments.

The transport sector will receive a major chunk of the foreign loans as it is going to obtain Rs32.13 billion for three projects including the BRT on which Rs31 billion of borrowed money would be spent during the fiscal.

Other sectors, which will receive these loans, are roads, which also include Swat Expressway. The Swat Expressway would receive Rs5.418 billion. Agriculture, sports-tourism and Urban Development are receiving foreign loans of Rs5 million each.

The Drinking Water Supply Schemes (DWSS) is getting Rs100 million, Energy and Power (E&P) will get Rs3.796 billion and Water sector will receive a foreign loan of Rs2.875 billion for its two projects.

The document further shows that four development partner countries and organisations are providing these loans.

These include Asian Development Bank (ADB) that tops this inventory with its Rs43.943 billion, International Development Association (IDA-as World Bank), Rs40 million, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Rs259.997 million and Social Fund for Development (SFD) is providing Rs100 million in loans besides its Rs900 billion grant.

“To be certain there is nothing inherently wrong with debt, if the loan is invested in the projects where the rate of return is higher than the cost of servicing the loan then there shouldn’t be any problem. To finance the development plans, the province relies on different types of borrowings,” argued by Secretary Finance Department Shakeel Qadir Khan.

In the past, he said, the federal government had provided cash development loans (in Pak rupee) to the provincial government with long-term maturity.

However, at present there is no outstanding debt liability against the provincial government on account of federal loans (cash development loans) as on 1st July 2018, he added.

Foreign exchange loans are used for financing specified developmental projects under an agreement between the respective governments.

The lending terms and conditions of the loans to the provincial government are the same as agreed by the federal government with the loan giving agencies.

According to the budget document, most loans have embedded fixed interest rates; only five loans are on LIBOR (London Interbank Offered Rate) terms. Foreign debt, in terms of currency composition, is heavily denominated in US dollars which accounts for more than two-thirds of foreign debt stock.

The total debt liability on account of foreign debt is Rs160.708 billion (1$ =117) is used to estimate the rupee value of foreign debt stock as of 1st July 2018).