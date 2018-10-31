Punjab govt, IGP continue reshuffling officers

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Tuesday issued a notification regarding transfer and posting of the 31 police officers and several other officials including deputy commissioners.

Mrs Irum Bukhari (awaiting posting) has been posted as secretary Women Development Department, while Dr Muhammad Ajmal, officer on special duty (OSD), has been relieved of his duties in the Punjab government to join his new assignment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Malik Muhammad Saleem, section officer Agriculture, has been posted as deputy secretary (Archives) S&GAD, Awais Manzoor Tarar, assistant commissioner (AC) Jand, as secretary District Transport Authority Rawalpinid.

The order regarding transferring Zaman Wattoo, DC Sahiwal, and posting him as additional commissioner (Coordination) Faisalabad, has been withdrawn. The order regarding posting Yawar Zaman (OSD) as DC Faisalabad has also been cancelled, while Sardar Saifullah Dogar, special secretary Finance, has been posted as DC Faisalabad, Sahibzadi Wasima Umar, OSD, as DC Kasur and Marryam Khan, additional secretary Home, as DC Okara.

On the other hand, the IGP Punjab ordered transfer and posting orders of 31 police officers in BS-18/19.