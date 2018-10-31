Opposition walks out against Asad Umar’s attitude

ISLAMABAD: The members from the Opposition parties on Tuesday staged walkout of the National Assembly (NA) proceedings to protest against Finance Minister Asad Umar leaving the House after delivering his speech and without hearing to views of other parliamentarians.

The Opposition leaders while leaving the proceedings also pointed out lack of quorum but on counting, the House was found in order.

The finance minister delivered a detailed speech on economic policies and future plans of the government and then left the National Assembly when the PML-N parliamentarian took the floor to express his views.

In the meantime, the former opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah took the floor and lodged protest against attitude of the minister. “This is no way to act in the House. We have not come here to hear his lecture,” Khursheed Shah said. He said the opposition members would boycott proceedings of the House and would not sit there unless the minister returns to the proceedings.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said the Opposition parties should focus on the discussion instead of resorting to personal attacks.

Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said the Opposition is using different pretexts to avoid discussion on the economic situation.

Meanwhile, the parliamentarians representing JUI-F also registered strong protest against remarks of the Finance Minister Asad Umar for calling Maulana Fazlur Rehman as Gumrah (Misguided person). The remarks, however, were expunged by the chair.