Imran gives Punjab ministers 2 months to show performance

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed has said Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned members of the Punjab cabinet to show performance in two months or get ready to leave their offices.

Talking to the media, he said the premier also discussed the issue of bureaucracy with the Punjab Assembly members. He said 90 per cent bureaucrats were cooperating with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government and lists were being prepared of those 10pc who were not cooperating. He said clean drinking water was the biggest problem in the Punjab province currently.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday assured the Punjab MPAs that the critical phase would end soon, adding that the financial assistance from the foreign friends had come as a relief for Pakistan.

Addressing the combined sessions of Punjab cabinet members and ruling party MPAs, the premier took his party members into confidence over his recent trip to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He expressed his gratitude to the Saudi leadership and stated that he was given great respect by the hosts and hoped that assistance received from them would prove helpful in combating the prevailing economic challenges.

The PM expressed hope that his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and China would also yield positive results and the government would take all steps that could benefit the common man.

Regarding his upcoming visit to China, Imran stated that it was of paramount significance because the neighbouring state would also invest in different sectors of Pakistan that would be a great booster for country economy. The PM urged his team not to lose heart and predicted that a great future was knocking at the door of the country.

Imran also urged the Punjab ministers to work strenuously for public relief and show good performance and warned any slackness in any ministry wouldn’t be tolerated. The PM also said that he would personally asses the performance of every minister.

He added that PTI government believed in providing every possible relief to the people of Pakistan and for that purpose, sincere efforts were needed. To the ongoing operation against encroachments in Punjab, Imran Khan expressed satisfaction and confidence over it while directing his team to nab powerful elements and protect the poor. He also directed the administration to take measures to facilitate people visiting the shrine of Hazrat Ali Hajveri (RA) while providing them Langar (food) and setting up guest house so that people were not forced to sleep on footpaths.