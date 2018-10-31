Wed October 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers

Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy
Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case
Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson

Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reveal son's name

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reveal son's name
No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies

No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies
Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore

Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore
Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House

Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House
Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game

Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Top Story

MA
Muhammad Anis
&
AY
Asim Yasin
October 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Leaders to stay away from APC

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N and PPP have decided to send delegations to the all parties conference called by the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, while the top leadership of both parties will not attend the moot.

The PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif has decided not to participate in the meeting. The decision was taken during a consultative meeting between Nawaz Sharif and the Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif at the latter’s chamber in the Parliament House on Tuesday.

The meeting was also attended by Raja Zafarul Haq, Hamza Shahbaz, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Asif, Chaudhry Tanveer, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Asif Kirmani, Maryam Aurengzeb and others. Nawaz Sharif arrived at the Parliament House directly from the accountability court and he was received amid sloganeering by the party’s parliamentarians.

“Nawaz Sharif is not going to attend the APC, but a delegation comprising senior party leaders will be sent to the event,” Shahbaz Sharif said while talking informally to media persons while leaving the Parliament House.

To a question about the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), he counter questioned, “What is NRO.”

Meanwhile, talking to newsmen after the meeting, the PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurengzeb said that party chairman Raja Zafarul Haq will lead delegation at the APC.

She said the APC had already succeeded in achieving its objectives before it is held.

Meanwhile, the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Maulana Fazlur Rehman has convened the APC and only he could tell about the agenda and its dates.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan
Malala plays 'Never Have I Ever' and the internet is in awe

Malala plays 'Never Have I Ever' and the internet is in awe

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Italy wants to reward fertile families with state land

Italy wants to reward fertile families with state land

Photos & Videos

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?
Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport