Leaders to stay away from APC

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N and PPP have decided to send delegations to the all parties conference called by the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, while the top leadership of both parties will not attend the moot.

The PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif has decided not to participate in the meeting. The decision was taken during a consultative meeting between Nawaz Sharif and the Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif at the latter’s chamber in the Parliament House on Tuesday.

The meeting was also attended by Raja Zafarul Haq, Hamza Shahbaz, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Asif, Chaudhry Tanveer, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Asif Kirmani, Maryam Aurengzeb and others. Nawaz Sharif arrived at the Parliament House directly from the accountability court and he was received amid sloganeering by the party’s parliamentarians.

“Nawaz Sharif is not going to attend the APC, but a delegation comprising senior party leaders will be sent to the event,” Shahbaz Sharif said while talking informally to media persons while leaving the Parliament House.

To a question about the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), he counter questioned, “What is NRO.”

Meanwhile, talking to newsmen after the meeting, the PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurengzeb said that party chairman Raja Zafarul Haq will lead delegation at the APC.

She said the APC had already succeeded in achieving its objectives before it is held.

Meanwhile, the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Maulana Fazlur Rehman has convened the APC and only he could tell about the agenda and its dates.