KP allocates Rs700m for women’s sports

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakh-tunkhwa government on Tuesday allocated Rs700 million to organise sports events for the women in the province.

Director Sports Female Games Rashida Ghaznavi said the amount would be utilised for holding various sports events. She said that it was the long standing demand of the female players of the province.

Rashida, who is a former national hammer throw player, said the provincial government was committed to providing equal opportunities to male and female players.

Rashida said the girls proved in the previous edition of Under-23 Games that they were talented and strong as compared to male athletes.

She said the girls participated and won gold medals in boxing, swimming, baseball, archery, taekwondo, judo, wushu, karate and martial arts, which were previously considered as males’ games.

She said the KP female players also secured overall second position in the games organised by Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

She said that state-of-the-art multi-purpose gymnasium for females would also be established from the fund. “Directorate of Sports would also hire services of professional female coaches and managers for the players to train them and help improve their skills,” she added.