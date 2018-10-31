Wed October 31, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 31, 2018

QUAID CUP: PTV edge Islamabad by 9 runs in quarters

ISLAMABAD: Valiant efforts by the Islamabad Region fell just nine runs short against PTV in the Quaid-i-Azam Cup One-Day Cricket Tournament quarter-final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday.

Muhammad Waqas Jr (108) and Hasan Mohsin’s (103 not out) centuries helped PTV raise a daunting 329-6 in the allotted 50 overs.

Islamabad always stayed alive in the run chase with some exciting display of batting by Rohail Nazir (100) and Faizan Riaz (80) before getting restricted to 320-7 at the end of 50 overs.

Some lose bowling on the part of Islamabad part time bowlers allowed PTV batsmen led by Hasan Mohsin score freely in the last seven overs where the team got no less than 70 runs.

Surprisingly, Islamabad asked friendly off-spinner Fahad Iqbal to bowl the 46th over. It dealt a crucial blow to Islamabad’s chances as he conceded 23 runs to help PTV cross the 300 runs target.

Waqas Jr smashed nine fours in his 110-ball innings while Hasan struck 13 boundaries in his 70-ball knock. Hamza Nadeem (2-57) was the pick of Islamabad bowlers.

Islamabad’s run chase was led by Pakistan under-19 captain Rohail Nazir. His run a ball century was studded with eight fours. While Faizan also played well smashing seven fours and a six in his 56-ball knock. Abdul Razzaq (2-30) and Muhammad Irfan Jr (2-48) bowled well for PTV.

Scores in brief: At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore: PTV 329-6 in 50 overs (Muhammad Waqas Jr 108, Hasan Mohsin 103 not out; Muhammad Irfan Jr 27, Hamza Nadeem 2-57). Islamabad Region 320-7 in 50 overs (Rohail Nazir 100, Faizan Riaz 80, Fahad Iqbal 37, Shahzad Azam 29 not out; Abdul Razzaq 2-30, Muhammad Irfan Jr 2-48). Result: PTV won by 9 runs.

