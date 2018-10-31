Wed October 31, 2018
October 31, 2018

‘Adaptable’ Munro sets sights on World Cup slot

DUBAI: When Grant Elliott was playing a blinder against South Africa to launch New Zealand into the 2015 World Cup final, Colin Munro, who had missed out on a place in the national squad, was shellacking a record 23 sixes while scoring 281 from 167 balls for Auckland against Central Districts in the four-day Plunket Shield.

Having given up red-ball cricket earlier this year — despite averaging 51.58 — and established himself as a white-ball specialist, Munro has now set his sights on nailing down his spot for the 2019 World Cup.

“I first need to cement my spot in the World Cup team,” Munro tells Cricinfo. “There are some big games coming up for me and the team leading into that World Cup. Just want to put my best foot forward. If I’m there, I obviously want to go all the way. That means I’ve to go out there and play differently on certain days, and be a dasher at the top on others; I’m pretty happy to be adaptable.”

Munro is no longer that one-trick pony who smashes the new ball and throws his wicket away after a start. He showed signs of adaptability during his title-winning stints with Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and Balkh Legends in the inaugural Afghanistan Premier League (APL).

This mix of brain and brawn has unlocked another dimension in his white-ball game. “In about 50-60% of the games in the CPL, I had to tone myself down and play myself in,” Munro says. “There was one of those games where I got 76 not out and got TKR over the line. To be able to finish the game and be there at the end is very pleasing. Numerous times with about 10-15 runs to get, I have given my wicket away before.

“It’s all about adapting to the conditions. Sometimes back home (in New Zealand) and also in Australia, you get really true and flat wickets, where you could go out and smash it from ball one, but during the CPL the wickets were different.

“So, you have to give yourself more time — five or ten balls to get in — and it’s the same in the Afghanistan Premier League. I’m just trying to give myself the best opportunity to score big runs rather than going out and getting a nice little 30 or 50 in 20 balls. Just trying to convert those fifties into bigger scores.”

Munro’s bowling has evolved as well. He wasn’t needed to bowl at the CPL or APL, but he did introduce his knuckleball to the world during the India tour last year and pitched in with some useful wickets for Hampshire in the Vitality Blast 2018.

