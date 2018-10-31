T20 SERIES STARTS TODAY: After Kangaroos Pakistan ready for Kiwis

ABU DHABI: In this day and time, it’s a surprise that a team can go seven months without playing international cricket.

However, that’s the case with New Zealand, who played their last game in March-April 2018. They will end the drought with the three-match Twenty20 International series against the No. 1-ranked Pakistan in the UAE, the first of which will be held in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (today).

It’s not as if the players have been taking it easy though. Many of them, including Colin Munro, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor and Ish Sodhi were part of various franchises during the Indian Premier League or Caribbean Premier League.

Also, New Zealand A were involved in a three-match T20 series in Dubai where they defeated Pakistan A 2-1. Players like Glenn Phillips, Corey Anderson and Mark Chapman were part of that team.

Even so, New Zealand were dealt a blow when Martin Guptill was ruled out of the limited-overs leg due to a calf strain. It came after they were already without their first-choice spinner Mitchell Santner, who was ruled out for nine months after his right knee problem worsened in March.

Guptill’s absence meant Phillips was rewarded for his good form in CPL 2018 and the T20s against Pakistan A. The wicketkeeper-batsman is likely to partner Munro at the top of the order, while Williamson and Taylor will complete the top four.

Sodhi is set to lead the New Zealand spin attack, and given the nature of the wickets in Abu Dhabi, he is likely to be backed by the left-arm spin of uncapped 30-year-old Ajaz Patel.

Wednesday’s game can also mark Anderson’s return to international cricket, who last played for New Zealand in the 2017 Champions Trophy.

Pakistan, on the other hand, seem to have mastered the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket under Sarfraz Ahmed. They will be chasing their 11th successive series win.

After demolishing Australia 3-0 recently, they have once again shown what a strong bowling attack can do even in the shortest format.

While there is Hasan Ali’s pace and Faheem Ashraf’s guile, the bowlers who will test the New Zealand batsmen most are spinners Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim.

Pakistan have always had bowling riches, but in Babar Azam, they now have a batsman around whom other power-hitters can play.

Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik not only lend experience and stability to the middle order, but they are also as good as any backup spinners.

Pakistan have stuck with the same squad that whitewashed Australia. While they may juggle between Usman Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi for the role of the second seamer, there are not many changes expected from the XI that played in Dubai on Friday.

With Phillips set to open the New Zealand batting, he will also keep wicket. This means Tim Seifert will have to miss out. Seth Rance may also have to wait for a chance with Anderson and Colin de Grandhomme occupying the all-rounders’ spot.

The second and third matches of the series will be played on Friday and Sunday.

Squads: Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan Shinwari, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Waqas Maqsood, Faheem Ashraf.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Corey Anderson, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Colin de Grandhomme, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Seth Rance, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.