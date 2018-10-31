Egyptian economist freed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CAIRO: Egyptian economist Abdel Khalek Farouk said Tuesday he has been released from jail after being arrested over his new book, which takes a critical look at the country´s finances. "I got out last night," he told AFP, cautioning that the public prosecutor had yet to decide whether to dismiss the case or to put him before a judge.
Farouk, a well-known economist, was arrested on October 21 and accused of spreading "false information". His detention followed the publication of his book "Is Egypt Really a Poor Country?", which argues the state suffers from bad management of public funds rather than a lack of resources.
Since President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi came to power in 2014, human rights groups have accused Egyptian authorities of muzzling all dissent. Officials argue they want to fight terrorism and the "spread of false information".
