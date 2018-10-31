Indonesia sifts through plane debris

JAKARTA: Indonesia ordered the inspection of all Boeing 737-MAX airliners on Tuesday as rescue teams recovered more human remains from a brand new Lion Air jet that plunged into the sea with 189 people on board. On a Jakarta dockside, officials took up the grim task of separating human remains from plane debris and recovered personal effects, sending the body parts — including from an infant — to hospital for DNA testing. Indonesia’s transport minister ordered an inspection of all 737-MAX aircraft but he stopped short of grounding the new models. Dozens of divers were taking part in the recovery effort along with helicopters and ships.