Nigerian police open fire, shoot tear gas at Shi’ite Muslim protesters

ABUJA: Nigerian police opened fire and shot tear gas at Shi’ite Muslim protesters in the capital of Abuja on Tuesday, according to a Reuters witness, the second straight day of violence involving the group. Soldiers opened fire on a march in Abuja by members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) which is trying to secure the release of its leader Ibrahim Zakzaky. IMN protesters say the army killed at least 18 of their number in Monday’s shootings though the military has said only three people died and four soldiers were injured. Police attempted to stop hundreds of IMN members as they headed toward the center of Abuja, where most government buildings and the presidency are located.