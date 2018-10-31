Saudi-led coalition sends thousands of troops towards Yemen port

ADEN: The Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen has sent more than 10,000 new troops towards a vital rebel-held port city ahead of a new assault, Yemeni government officials said Tuesday. The pro-government coalition deployed the reinforcements to the Red Sea coast ahead of a new offensive on Hodeida “within days”, a military official told AFP. He said they would also “secure areas liberated” from the Iran-linked Huthi rebels, and that forces from Sudan, part of the coalition, had moved in to “secure” areas around the city. Huthi rebels have for the past 10 days been stationing fighters on rooftops of buildings in Hodeida city, government military officials told AFP.