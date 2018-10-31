Uzbekistan fires deputy PM in labour abuse scandal

TASHKENT: Uzbekistan has sacked a deputy prime minister after he humiliated farmers and forced them to stand in a water ditch as the ex-Soviet country aims to improve its dismal rights record. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev convened a meeting late Monday after reports emerged of a deputy prime minister and other officials addressing wheat farmers while they were standing in a ditch full of water, a government official told AFP on Tuesday. The farmers had reportedly been forced to stand in the ditch as punishment for watering the fields insufficiently while Deputy Prime Minister Zoir Mirzayev criticised them. Mirzayev is the highest ranked official to be sacked in Uzbekistan for abusing workers’ rights.