Wed October 31, 2018
October 31, 2018

Erdogan urges Saudi prosecutor to probe who ordered Khashoggi hit

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday called for Saudi Arabia’s chief prosecutor, who was visiting the consulate in Istanbul where Jamal Khashoggi was murdered, to investigate who ordered the hit on the journalist.

“Who sent these 15 people? As Saudi public prosecutor, you have to ask that question, so you can reveal it,” Erdogan told reporters in Ankara on Tuesday, shortly after the head of the Saudi investigation, Attorney General Sheikh Saud al-Mojeb, entered the diplomatic compound. “Now we have to solve this case. No need to prevaricate, it makes no sense to try to save certain people,” Erdogan said.

Meanwhile, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet called on Tuesday for international experts to be involved in an independent investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, with access to evidence and witnesses. In a statement, Bachelet also urged Saudi Arabia to reveal the whereabouts of Khashoggi´s body, saying that a forensic examination and autopsy were crucial elements in an investigation into the “shockingly brazen crime” carried out in the Saudi consulate.

Turkey has dismissed as “unrealistic” demands to close a military base in Qatar as sought by a Saudi-led bloc caught up in a row with the emirate, according to reports Tuesday.Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the presence of Turkish troops in the gas-rich Gulf country was not connected to the ongoing crisis between the Arab countries.

“We believe this demand is both unrealistic and irrelevant,” the Turkish minister said, quoted by Qatar’s pro-government Al-Watan and Qatar Tribune newspapers.Turkey and Qatar had signed a defence agreement in 2014, “long before the Gulf crisis”, he added. Cavusoglu also said the diplomatic impasse should be resolved without delay.

