UAE visa amnesty extended to Dec 1

DUBAI: The visa amnesty scheme for visa violators and illegal residents in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been extended until December 1.

The entity responsible for entry and residence of foreigners in the UAE, Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship announced on Tuesday giving amnesty seekers an extra month to avail from the scheme.

While, Pakistani amnesty seekers have been facing tough situation in diplomatic missions to get their travel documents. Talking to The News, many Pakistanis have lodged the complaints with the authorities of diplomatic missions specially Pakistan Consulate Dubai for the snail speed of passports’ renewal.

Meanwhile, Pakistan diplomats said that there are hundreds of illegal Pakistanis wishing to get their passports’ renewal within few days which is not possible. The UAE authorities asked consulates and embassies to fully cooperate and push for greater efficiency in processing the documents for their citizens in time.

The scheme, which began in August, allows residents who have overstayed their visas or people who entered the country illegally to modify their status with the government, to either return home or legally extend their stay without fear of fine or imprisonment.

The current three-month long amnesty scheme which started from August 1, was to be concluded on Wednesday, October 31 but the UAE authorities extended the scheme for extra-one-month. Now, the UAE visa violators can rectify their visa status legally during the amnesty period before December 1, 2018. The UAE authorities have already warned that those who are caught staying illegally in the country after the end of the amnesty scheme will have to face tough penalties.

Under the scheme, overstaying residents have the option to exit the country without paying fines or facing imprisonment or getting ban or they can rectify their status by getting a new-sponsored valid visa.