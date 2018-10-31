NAB investigating 71 politicians, bureaucrats

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has released a list of 71 politicians, bureaucrats, and public office holders that it is investigating in cases of corruption or misuse of authority. The list includes the names of five former prime ministers, including Nawaz Sharif, Shaukat Aziz, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. According to sources, though the investigation against ex-president General (R) Pervez Musharraf was going on in a case of assets beyond known source of income, but his name was not in the list. Former and serving chief ministers have also been included in the list including Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah, former Punjab CMs Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Shahbaz Sharif, ex-CMs KP Pervaiz Khattak and Akram Khan Durrani and ex-CMs Balochistan Aslam Raisani and Sanaullah Zehri.

The names of top currently elected or serving lawmakers and bureaucrats include Punjab Minister Aleem Khan, ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar, ex-foreign minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, ex-minister for railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, ex-federal minister Ijaz Hussain Jakhrani, ex-minister for ports and shipping Babar Ghauri, ex-law minister Babar Awan, ex-federal minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada, ex-finance minister Shaukat Tareen, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, Nazim Peshawar District Council Asim Khan, Sindh MPA Nawab Taimur Talpur, DG Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Manzoor Qadir, Senator Osman Saifullah, Principal Secretary to the PM Azam Khan, Special Assistant to the PM Zulfiqar Bokhari and ex-secretary to PM Fawad Hussain Fawad.

The list of 71 top politicians, civil bureaucrats and Public office holders includes 19 from Sindh including Murad Ali Shah over alleged misuse of authority in appointment of employees in STEVTA, Babar Ghauri over investigation in illegal appointments in KPT, Dr Asim Hussain over alleged corruption of Rs462 billion, Agha Siraj Durrani, Speaker Sindh Assembly, over inquiry in illegal assets, illegal appointments, Sohail Anwar Sial, ex-minister, over inquiry in assets beyond known sources of income, Rauf Siddiqi, ex-minister, over investigation in misuse of authority, Sharjeel Inam Memon, ex-minister, over corruption reference, Zia Langar, ex-minister for law, Sindh, over investigation in asserts case, Waseem Akhtar over inquiry in corruption in KMC funds, Jam Khan Shoro, former Minister, over inquiry in corruption and illegal allotment of plots. Adil Siddiqi, former minister, investigation in misuse of authority, Ijaz Jakhrani, inquiry in assets case, Liaquat Jatoi, former minister, inquiry in assets case, Pir Sibghatullah Rashdi, former minister, inquiry in illegal allotment of plots, Siddiq Memon, former minister, inquiry in illegal allotment of plots, Ghulam Haider Jamali, former minister, investigation in corruption and corrupt practices, Nawab Talpur, inquiry in assets beyond known sources of income, Manzoor Qadir DG SBCA, reference in corruption and Manzoor Wassan, ex-minister, assets beyond known sources of income.

KP has 18 names including Pervaiz Khattak, investigation in misuse of authority in lease of Malam Jabba resorts lease case and helicopter case, Amir Muqam ex- adviser to PM, inquiry in assets case, Asma Arab Alamgir, former adviser to PM and Arab Alamgir Khan, ex-minister, investigation in assets case, Akram Durrani, inquiry in misuse of authority, Murid Kazim ex-minister, reference in misuse of authority, Capt (R) Muhammad Safdar, ex-MNA, Assets beyond known sources of income, ex-senator Osman Saifullah, inquiry for having 34 offshore companies, Azam Khan, Principal Secretary to PM, investigation in misuse of authority in lease of Malam Jabba resort lease case, Naeem Khan, ex-federal secretary, reference in Tawana Pakistan Corruption scandal, Malik Naveed, ex-IGP KP, reference in weapon purchase scam, Tariq Hayat Khan, ex- federal secretary/ex-DG PDA, misuse of authority in lease of Malam Jabba resort lease, Bank of Khyber, Sikandar Aziz, ex-adviser CM, misuse of authority, Nawabzada Mehmood Zeb, ex-minister, misuse of authority, Sher Azam, ex-minister KP, misuse of authority, Ziaur Rehman, Commissioner Afghan Refugees, inquiry in corruption and corrupt practices, Malik Qasim, ex-Adviser to CM, MPA, assets beyond known sources of income, Asim Khan, inquiry in assets case, Hafizur Rehman, ex-secretary KP, inquiry in corruption and corrupt practices.

From Balochistan, the names of nine people have been included that re Aslam Raisani, investigation in assets case, Snaullah Zehri, assets case, Khalid Langu, ex-adviser to CM, investigation in corruption, Mushtaq Raisani, ex-secretary finance, recovery of Rs670 million corruption money, Asfandyar Kakar, ex-minister for food, investigation in embezzlement of Rs292.878 million in wheat bags, Muhammad Asim Kurd, ex- minister for finance, sitting MPA, inquiry in suspicious transaction of Rs37.6 million from which Rs32.5 million were enchased, Mir Shah Jahan Kehtran, ex-MD PTCL, investigation in illegal appointments in PTDC, Saadat Anwar, ex-finance minister, investigation regarding alleged illegal change of executing agency for project namely Zhob Mir Ali Khail from C&W Deptt to BDA, Rehmat Baloch, Health Minister, inquiry in assets case.

From Punjab, the names include Nawaz Sharif, references field in corruption and corrupt practices, Shaukat Aziz, assets beyond known sources of income, Pervaiz Ashraf, 12 references field in RRPs, cases in EOBI and OGRA corruption scandal, Yusuf Raza Gilani, OGRA corruption scandal, Chaudhry Shujaat, assets beyond known sources of income, Shahbaz Sharif, Aashiana Iqbal Public Limited Company case, Pervaiz Elahi, assets beyond known sources of income, Ishaq Dar, assets case, Khawaja Saad Rafique, inquiry in Paragon/Aashiana Iqbal case, Shoukat Tareen, IPPs case, Rana Mashood, ex-minister, corruption in Punjab Sports Board, Hanif Abbasi, Ex- MNA, inquiry in corruption in Rawalpindi Metro and misuse of authority, Aleem Khan, inquiry in corruption and having offshore companies, Zulfiqar Bokhari, SA to PM, offshore companies case, Ali Arshad Hakeem, Abdullah Yousuf and Salman Siddiqi, ex-chairman, FBR, investigation in misuse of authority, Fawad Hassan Fawad, Aashiana case, Ahad Cheema, ex-DG LDA, Aashiana case, Ayaz Khan Niazi, ex-chairman NICL, inquiry in NICL scam, Riaz Pirzada, misuse of authority in Pakistan Sports Board, Babar Awan, delay in Nandipur Project, Akhtar Nawaz Gangeera, ex-MNA, investigation in Police Foundation case, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, ex-minister, inquiry in misuse of authority.