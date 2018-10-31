Wed October 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers

Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy
Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case
Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson

Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reveal son's name

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reveal son's name
No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies

No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies
Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore

Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore
Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House

Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House
Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game

Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

National

MB
Mariana Baabar
October 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Pak-Afghan trade on higher trajectory’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Afghanistan’s agreement in 2014 to increase trade to $5 billion is a target that has still not been realised with one of the main reasons being turmoil in Afghanistan and closure of Torkham border from time to time.

However, on Tuesday, Pakistan Embassy in Kabul tried to brush aside reports that trade between the two neighbours had declined in the last financial year. The PTI government has also announced to fast-track steps, including standardisation and automation of custom procedures, up-gradation of infrastructure at crossing points between the two countries.

“Pakistan and Afghanistan continue to maintain an upward trajectory of trade contrary to false news. Due to well directed efforts, Afghan exports to Pakistan increased by 29.53 percent during FY 2017-18 -- that is from $342 million to$443 million,” an embassy official said in a statement.

Earlier, during his first visit to Kabul, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had proposed the setting up of a joint economic commission to further extend economic ties.

“During his engagements with Afghan leadership, the foreign minister conveyed that the new government attached importance to its relations with Afghanistan and would work towards further deepening cooperation in the fields of trade development and connectivity,” spokesman at the Foreign Office had remarked.

In fact it was Prime Minister Imran Khan who while taking office had stressed that Pakistan wanted close relations with neighbouring Afghanistan, especially trade ties.

Pakistan remains the largest export market for Afghanistan.

“On the other hand, Afghanistan continues to increase its imports from Pakistan, as its imports have increased by 18.33 percent for the period that is $1,271 million in FY2016-17 to $1,504 million in FY 2017-18.

Karachi port also remained a major venue for a transit trade as in FY 2017-18, $3.321 billion worth goods were imported by Afghanistan through this port,” adds Kabul embassy.

"In the context of enhancing trade between the two countries, Pakistan had decided to waive off regulatory duty on imports from Afghanistan. As a result, Afghan exports to Pakistan have recorded substantial increase of 118 percent in 2018," it read.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan
Malala plays 'Never Have I Ever' and the internet is in awe

Malala plays 'Never Have I Ever' and the internet is in awe

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Italy wants to reward fertile families with state land

Italy wants to reward fertile families with state land

Photos & Videos

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?
Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport