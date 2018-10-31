Wed October 31, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 31, 2018

Imran’s agenda is to abolish 70 years old outdated system: Aleem

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said agenda of Imran Khan is to end the 70 years old outdated system and through 100-day plan the priorities are being fixed for the next five years.

The minister stated this while addressing the notables of Gujranwala Division, where candidates for National and provincial assemblies, elected representatives, party leaders and large number of workers were present.

He added that solution of basic issues of the masses, provision of justice and to bring Pakistan on a par with developed countries are the main objectives for which practical work has been started.

Aleem said those who looted the country for 30 years and gave the “gift” of corruption to the nation are now in a hurry and worried only about the success of the present government.

He said the PTI government has started implementing its manifesto all over the country especially in Punjab changes would be brought at a wider scale.

He said new local bodies system in Punjab would play an important role in this connection. He said in village and neighbourhood councils, people’s problems would be resolved at local level and there would be no delay in day to day issues of the common man.

He announced that once a month either he would be visiting Gujranwala or party workers would be invited to come to Lahore to discuss their problems. He asked the PTI workers to register their written complaints in his office which would be addressed soon. He said it is also our common responsibility to make the ‘Clean & Green Punjab’ a success as it is the duty of every citizen to fully participate in the government’s efforts.

