Ex-branch manager nabbed

MULTAN: A special team of Multan National Accountability Bureau arrested National Bank of Pakistan ex-branch manager in a surprise raid in Lahore and brought him back to Multan Tuesday, NAB officials said. The NAB court had declared NBP Jehanian branch ex-manager Muhammad Farooq Raza as proclaimed offender in a financial scam.
Comments