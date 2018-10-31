Hamza, Salman skip NAB hearing

LAHORE: Salman Shahbaz and Hamza Shahbaz, sons of former Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, on Tuesday didn’t appear before the Combined Investigation Team of National Accountability Bureau in an inquiry related to Ramzan Sugar Mills. The bureau had summoned Salman and Hamza in an inquiry regarding construction of a bridge in Chiniot which allegedly facilitated Ramzan Sugar Mills owned by the Shahbaz family. The NAB claimed that Rs200 million were paid from the national kitty and Shahbaz Sharif allegedly illegally ordered the construction of the bridge.