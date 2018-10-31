Punjab govt, IGP continue reshuffling officers

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Tuesday issued a notification regarding transfer and posting of the 31 police officers and several other officials including deputy commissioners.

Mrs Irum Bukhari (awaiting posting) has been posted as secretary Women Development Department, while Dr Muhammad Ajmal, officer on special duty (OSD), has been relieved of his duties in the Punjab government to join his new assignment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Malik Muhammad Saleem, section officer Agriculture, has been posted as deputy secretary (Archives) S&GAD, Awais Manzoor Tarar, assistant commissioner (AC) Jand, as secretary District Transport Authority Rawalpinid.

The order regarding transferring Zaman Wattoo, DC Sahiwal, and posting him as additional commissioner (Coordination) Faisalabad, has been withdrawn. The order regarding posting Yawar Zaman (OSD) as DC Faisalabad has also been cancelled, while Sardar Saifullah Dogar, special secretary Finance, has been posted as DC Faisalabad, Sahibzadi Wasima Umar, OSD, as DC Kasur and Marryam Khan, additional secretary Home, as DC Okara.

On the other hand, the IGP Punjab ordered transfer and posting orders of 31 police officers in BS-18/19. Khurram Shakoor has been posed as SP Headquarters Traffic Punjab, Lahore, Zeeshan Asghar as SSP Investigation Lahore, Awais Ahmad as AIG Operations, CPO Punjab, Lahore, Muntazir Mehdi as SSP Admin Lahore, Dr Sardar Ghias as SSP Investigation Rawalpindi, Husnain Haider as SSP RIB Faisalabad Region, Zahid Nawaz as AIG Training CPO Punjab, Lahore, Shaista Nadim as SSP Discipline and Inspection Lahore, Karar Hussain as Addl SP Headquarters Lahore, Saifullah Khan as SSP RIB Multan Region, Ibrar Ahmad Khalil as SP Special Branch Sahiwal, Rab Nawaz as SP RIB Bahawalpur, Mustansar Feroz as SSP Operations Lahore, Assad Sarfraz as AIG Admin and Security CPO Punjab Lahore, Faisal Shahzad as Addl SP Security Lahore, Bilal Zafar as Addl SP Mobiles Lahore, Farhat Abbas as SP Legal, PTC Chung, Lahore, Umar Farooq as SP Police School of Intelligence Lahore, Ahsan Saifullah as Addl SP Sadar Rawalpindi, Waqas Hassan as AIG Procurement CPO Punjab, Lahore, Jalil Imran as SP Investigation Vehari, Imran Yaqoob as SSP Investigation Gujranwala, Ali Raza as Addl SP Operations Sadar Lahore, Faisal Mukhtar as AIG Inspection CPO Punjab, Lahore, Mohammad Maaz as Addl SP Operations City Lahore and Ali Mohsin as DPO Gujrat. Imran Mahmood and Mohammad Naveed have been directed to report to the Central Police Office Punjab, Lahore.

The IGP Punjab ordered transfer and posting of three police officers in BS-18.

Kashif Aslam has been posted as AIG Monitoring and Crime Analysis Investigation Branch Punjab, Lahore, Mohammad Zafar as Battalion Commander (3) PC Multan, and Ghazzanfar Ali as SP Investigation Kasur.