Wed October 31, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 31, 2018

Councillor, two sons killed over minor issue

GUJRANWALA: A councillor and his two sons were gunned down over a minor issue at Irshad Colony on Tuesday. Reportedly, Councillor Shaukat Ali and Tanveer quarrelled over a minor issue. After a while, Tanveer and his companions rushed to the house of Shaukat and allegedly opened fire. As a result, Shaukat, his sons Ali Raza and Ali Hassan received bullet injuries. Ali Raza was killed on the spot while Shaukat and Ali Hassan were shifted to the DHQ Hospital where they also expired. Later, the victims’ heirs protested at Alipur Chowk by placing the bodies on the road. They also burnt tyres, blocked the traffic and chanted slogans against the local police. Police high-ups reached the spot and assured the protesters of early arrest of the accused persons. It was told that police have arrested accused Tanvir while raids are being conducted to arrest the other accused involved.

BOOKED FOR

CORRUPTION: The Anti-Corruption Establishment registered cases against three municipal corporation officers for corruption and misuse of powers. A citizen lodged a complaint with the ACE that some influential persons in connivance with municipal officer Qamar Islam, municipal officer Tahir Mehmood and enforcement inspector Abdul Hafeez are constructing a three-storey commercial plaza in Satellite Town Market without having approval from the government, causing loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer.

