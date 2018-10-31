Widow, three daughters murdered for property

OKARA: A widow and her three daughters were murdered over a property dispute at Chak 38/D on Tuesday. Maryam Bibi, 65, widow of Anwar Shah, had a property dispute with her stepsons. On the day of the incident, unidentified people entered the house of Maryam and axed her and her daughters Saima, 18, Khalida, 17, and Fatima, 10, to death. Depalpur police have shifted the bodies to a hospital for autopsy and started investigation.

BIKER KILLED: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident near Sultannagar here on Tuesday. M Younis of Taplani village was on his way when a speeding car hit his motorcycle. As a result, Younis was killed on the spot while the car driver managed to escape.