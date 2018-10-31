LRCA Inter-Zonal U-19 Cricket from tomorrow

LAHORE: The Lahore Regional Cricket Association (LRCA) Inter Zonal Under 19 One Day Cricket Championship will start from November 1 at different venues of the city.

Four teams each from East Zone, North Zone and West Zone Lahore will take part in the event. The twelve participating teams have been divided into two pools. Every team will play five league matches in its pool and top team of each pool will qualify to Final that will be played on 16th November at LCCA Ground.