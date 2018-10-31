Four more matches decided in T20 Cup

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Four more matches were decided in the 9th Pepsi CPL Twenty20 Cup 2018 here at the different grounds.
In the first match Descon defeated Unifoam by 4 runs. Descon posted 140 runs with Ali Abbas grabbing three wickets for Unifoam. In reply, Unifoam could score 135 with Faheem Butt of Descon capturing two wickets. Salman Sadiq was named player of the match.
In the second match Zephyr Textile Mills overpowered Servis Industries by 4 wickets. Zephyr achieved the required target of 90 runs for the loss of six wickets. In the third match Zameen.com outclassed Bareeze Men by six wickets while in the fourth Attock Petroleum outclassed Albario by 58 runs.
