Khaleel warned over Samuels’ send-off in ODI

MUMBAI: India paceman Khaleel Ahmed has received an official warning for aggressively charging towards West Indies batsman Marlon Samuels in the fourth ODI in Mumbai, the International Cricket Council announced Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Khaleel fell foul of the global governing body’s code of conduct during the 14th over in West Indies’ chase on Monday when he yelled at Samuels after taking his wicket.“The left-armer, after having Marlon Samuels caught in the slips by Rohit Sharma, advanced aggressively towards the departing batter, which, in the view of the on-field umpires, could have provoked a reaction from the Windies player,” said an ICC statement.

Khaleel, who has played five ODIs since making his debut in September, returned career-best figures of 3-13 in India’s 224-run crushing win over West Indies to lead the five-match series 2-1.

One demerit point has now been added to Khaleel’s disciplinary record after he admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Chris Broad.

If Khaleel reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they will be converted into suspension points and he will be banned.Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two one-day internationals or two Twenty20 internationals, whatever comes first for the player.