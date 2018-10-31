Wed October 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers

Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy
Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case
Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson

Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reveal son's name

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reveal son's name
No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies

No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies
Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore

Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore
Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House

Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House
Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game

Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Sports

AFP
October 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Federer to play in Paris Masters

PARIS: Roger Federer on Tuesday confirmed his participation at this year’s Paris Masters after a three-year absence.The Swiss world number three will play the winner of the tie between France’s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Croatia’s Milos Raonic on Wednesday after recieving a bye in the first round. “I prefer playing to training as long as I don’t take any risks ahead of the London Masters, (November 11-18),” Federer said.

“I feel like I’ve recovered well after last week. I feel good today (Tuesday),” he added after winning the Swiss indoor championships in Basel on Sunday. Federer’s only tournament victory in Bercy came in 2011. On his last appearance in 2015 he was knocked-out by American Jon Isner in the Round of 16.

Meanwhile French hopes of success were dented when Pierre-Hugues Herbert, Jeremy Chardy and Benoit Paire were knocked-out in the first round on Tuesday. World number 57 Herbert was beaten by Kazakhstan’s Mikail Kukushkin in three sets (3-6, 6-3, 7-5) while Jeremy Chardy, ranked 40th, lost 6-4, 6-4 to Spain’s Fernando Verdasco. The 56th-ranked Paire made the opening round through the qualifiers but lost 6-4, 6-4 to Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan
Malala plays 'Never Have I Ever' and the internet is in awe

Malala plays 'Never Have I Ever' and the internet is in awe

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Italy wants to reward fertile families with state land

Italy wants to reward fertile families with state land

Photos & Videos

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?
Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport