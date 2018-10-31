Club postpones match over Thai owner’s death

BRUSSELS: Belgian club OH Louvain, owned by the late Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, have postponed their next match to mourn the death of the Thai billionaire who also owned Leicester City.

The Belgian second division club were set to play Lommel on Wednesday but have put off the tie until December 4, the Belgian Football Association said on Tuesday. The Thai chairman died on Saturday night after his helicopter crashed near Leicester City’s King Power Stadium following a 1-1 draw against West Ham. Leicester’s next match, against Southampton, has also been postponed.

The death of the Leicester chairman, creator of duty-free empire King Power triggered shock and sadness across the football world. Vichai, 60, died along with four others in Saturday’s disaster.