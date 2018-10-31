Pak-NZ T20 rubber begins today

ABU DHABI: In this day and time, it’s a surprise that a team can go seven months without playing international cricket.

However, that’s the case with New Zealand, who played their last game in March-April 2018. They will end the drought with the three-match T20I series against the No. 1-ranked Pakistan in the UAE, the first of which will be held in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday night.

It’s not as if the players have been taking it easy though. Many of them, including Colin Munro, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor and Ish Sodhi were part of various franchises during the IPL or CPL. Also, New Zealand A were involved in a three-match T20 series in Dubai where they defeated Pakistan A 2-1. Players like Glenn Phillips, Corey Anderson and Mark Chapman were part of that team.

Even so, New Zealand were dealt a blow when Martin Guptill was ruled out of the limited-overs leg due to a calf strain. It came after they were already without their first-choice spinner Mitchell Santner, who was ruled out for nine months after his right knee problem worsened in March.

Guptill’s absence meant Phillips was rewarded for his good form in CPL 2018 and the T20s against Pakistan A. The wicketkeeper-batsman is likely to partner Munro at the top of the order, while Williamson and Taylor will complete the top four. Sodhi is set to lead the New Zealand spin attack, and given the nature of the wickets in Abu Dhabi, he is likely to be backed by the left-arm spin of uncapped 30-year-old Ajaz Patel. Wednesday’s game can also mark Anderson’s return to international cricket, who last played for New Zealand in the 2017 Champions Trophy.

Pakistan, on the other hand, seem to have mastered the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket under Sarfraz Ahmed. They will be chasing their 11th successive series win. After demolishing Australia 3-0 recently, they have once again shown what a strong bowling attack can do even in the shortest format. While there is Hasan Ali’s pace and Faheem Ashraf’s guile, the bowlers who will test the New Zealand batsmen most are spinners Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim.

Pakistan have always had bowling riches, but in Babar Azam, they now have a batsman around whom other power-hitters can play. Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik not only lend experience and stability to the middle order, but they are also as good as any backup spinners.

Babar Azam is currently the No. 1-ranked batsman in T20Is, and there is a good reason for that. His last five innings read: 50, 45, 68*, 51, 97*.

During this period, he averages 103.66 with a strike-rate of 131.22. It was Babar, who held the innings together in the first T20I against Australia where Pakistan suffered a middle-order collapse and slipped from 130 for 3 to 133 for 8. While there are more experienced batsmen in the Pakistan squad, there is little doubt who the main threat is. Colin Munro is one of the most destructive batsmen around.

Pakistan (possible): Babar Azam, Sahibzada Farhan, M Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt & wk), Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan/Shaheen Afridi.

New Zealand (possible): Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips (wk), Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Mark Chapman, Corey Anderson, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Ajaz Patel, Adam Milne/Lockie Ferguson.