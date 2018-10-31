Biles bags gold for US

DOHA: Simone Biles helped the United States women to victory in the team event on Tuesday at the world gymnastics championships in Qatar.In her first competition since the Olympic Games in Rio in 2016, Biles led a strong US team, picking up her 11th world title at age 21.The US team of Biles, Grace McCallum, Morgan Hurd, Riley McCusker and Kara Eaker collected 171,629 points, nine ahead of silver-medallist Russia on 162,863 points with China third on 162,396.