PTV completes semis line-up in One-day Cup

LAHORE: Pakistan Television (PTV) completed the semi-finals line-up of the Quaid-i-Azam Cup One- day Cricket Championship 2018-19 after they edged out Islamabad in a nail-biting fourth quarter-final by nine runs here here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

Wapda, HBL and KRL are the other three teams that have reached the semifinals. This big scoring encounter had three centurions, two from the winning side and one from the losing end. All of the three were openers who put the bowlers to the sword.

PTV had M Waqas Junior making 108 runs and Hasan Mohsin 103 in 329 for six. Waqas had 110 balls to get to his century while also hitting nine fours. As of Mohsin he took just 70 balls to get to his three figures also hitting 13 boundaries. Hamza Nadeem had two wickets from Islamabad attack.

In their response, Islamabad fought all ends to get to 320 for seven, missing the band-wagon by just nine runs. Rohail Nazir played his heart out to reach 108 in 110 balls. He got 80 runs support from Faizan but other batters did not come up with reasonable innings that could wrapped the match in their favour.

Other notable scorers were Fahad Iqbal 37, Shahzad Azam 29 not out and Ishfaq Ali 21. Abdul Razzaq and M Irfan Jr with controlled bowling had two wickets each to not to let the match slip away.

Scores: PTV 329-6 in 50 overs (M Waqas Jr 108, Hasan Mohsin 103, M Irfan Jr 27, Hamza Nadeem 2-57) Islamabad Region 320-7 in 50 overs (Rohail Nazir 100, Faizan Riaz 80, Fahad Iqbal 37, Shahzad Azam 29*,Ishfaq Ali 21, Abdul Razzaq 2-30, M Irfan Jr. 2-48)