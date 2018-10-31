Wed October 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers

Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy
Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case
Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson

Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reveal son's name

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reveal son's name
No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies

No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies
Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore

Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore
Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House

Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House
Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game

Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PTV completes semis line-up in One-day Cup

LAHORE: Pakistan Television (PTV) completed the semi-finals line-up of the Quaid-i-Azam Cup One- day Cricket Championship 2018-19 after they edged out Islamabad in a nail-biting fourth quarter-final by nine runs here here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

Wapda, HBL and KRL are the other three teams that have reached the semifinals. This big scoring encounter had three centurions, two from the winning side and one from the losing end. All of the three were openers who put the bowlers to the sword.

PTV had M Waqas Junior making 108 runs and Hasan Mohsin 103 in 329 for six. Waqas had 110 balls to get to his century while also hitting nine fours. As of Mohsin he took just 70 balls to get to his three figures also hitting 13 boundaries. Hamza Nadeem had two wickets from Islamabad attack.

In their response, Islamabad fought all ends to get to 320 for seven, missing the band-wagon by just nine runs. Rohail Nazir played his heart out to reach 108 in 110 balls. He got 80 runs support from Faizan but other batters did not come up with reasonable innings that could wrapped the match in their favour.

Other notable scorers were Fahad Iqbal 37, Shahzad Azam 29 not out and Ishfaq Ali 21. Abdul Razzaq and M Irfan Jr with controlled bowling had two wickets each to not to let the match slip away.

Scores: PTV 329-6 in 50 overs (M Waqas Jr 108, Hasan Mohsin 103, M Irfan Jr 27, Hamza Nadeem 2-57) Islamabad Region 320-7 in 50 overs (Rohail Nazir 100, Faizan Riaz 80, Fahad Iqbal 37, Shahzad Azam 29*,Ishfaq Ali 21, Abdul Razzaq 2-30, M Irfan Jr. 2-48)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan
Malala plays 'Never Have I Ever' and the internet is in awe

Malala plays 'Never Have I Ever' and the internet is in awe

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Italy wants to reward fertile families with state land

Italy wants to reward fertile families with state land

Photos & Videos

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?
Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport