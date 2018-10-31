Alli signs deal with Spurs

LONDON: England midfielder Dele Alli has signed a new long-term contract, keeping him at Tottenham until 2024, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.The 22-year-old joined Spurs in 2015 and has scored 48 goals in 153 competitive appearances for the club. He joins Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Davinson Sanchez and Harry Winks in signing long-term deals at the club in recent months.