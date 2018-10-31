Mansoor stars as PAF whip PCCA in PPFL

KARACHI: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) whipped Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCCA) 4-0 thanks to Mansoor Khan’s double to elevate to the summit of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) at Punjab Stadium Lahore on Tuesday.

In the one-sided affair PAF went ahead through Faisal’s fantastic strike in the 23rd minute. At half time PAF were leading 1-0. In the second half PAF, one of the hot seeds of the 15-team event, exerted more pressure on the little known PCAA and hit three more goals to seal a commanding victory.

Discarded international Mansoor Khan doubled PAF lead in the 47th minute before Asif further added to the misery of PCAA in the 64th minute. Mansoor then struck his second and fourth goal for PAF in the 83rd minute to enable his side romp to their sixth victory in the event. They moved to the top with 21 points, two points ahead of former two-time winners Army. The loss left PCAA reeling at five pints from eight appearances.

Meanwhile in the other hard-fought battle at the same venue Chaman’s Muslim FC recorded a narrow 1-0 win over Nushki’s Baloch FC. After an action-packed but barren first half, Jamil Ahmed hit winner for Muslim FC in the 50th minute. The win took Muslim FC to eight points from eight meetings. Baloch FC are gasping at rock bottom with just three points from nine matches.