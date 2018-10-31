Wed October 31, 2018
Sports

AFP
October 31, 2018

Sania, Malik blessed with baby boy

NEW DELHI: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has given birth to a baby boy, her Pakistani cricketer husband Shoaib Malik said on Tuesday, prompting a flood of congratulatory messages on social media.

“Excited to announce: It’s a boy, and my girl is doing great and keeping strong as usual #Alhumdulilah. Thank you for the wishes and Duas, we are humbled. #BabyMirzaMalik,” Malik tweeted. Mirza and Malik enjoy a high profile owing to their successful sports careers and their unusual marriage straddling the border of nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan.

“It’s a boyyyy!!!!” Mirza’s her younger sister, Anam Mirza, wrote on Instagram. Malik’s manager and agent, Ameem Haq, said the former Pakistan captain was “over the moon” to become a father. “#BabyMirzaMalik boy is here! Baby and mother are all smiles, the dad is over the moon,” Haq tweeted. Mirza, who is a three-time Grand Slam doubles winner, announced her pregnancy in April, prompting speculation her tennis career was over. She had been sidelined since last October with a knee injury.

The 31-year-old, who became the first Indian to win a WTA tournament singles title in 2005, has said the baby’s surname would be Mirza-Malik.All-rounder Malik, 36, has been Pakistan’s key player in the limited-overs format after he retired from Test cricket in 2015.

