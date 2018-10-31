Corps commander Lahore calls on Buzdar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Corps Commander Lt-Gen Aamer Riaz called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Tuesday and discussed various matters, including professional activities of the Pakistan Army. The chief minister appreciated the pivotal role played by armed forces in war against terrorism and paid tributes to the sacrifices rendered by officers and jawans.
