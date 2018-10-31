No signs of change, says JI leader

NOWSHERA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) secretary general Liaqat Baloch on Tuesday said there was no sign of a change as promised by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s chief and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking at a ceremony here, the chief minister said that Imran Khan had pledged a change in 100 days. "We see no signs of change despite the passage of three months," he added. JI leaders including Maulana Samiul Haq Yousafi, Rafatullah and others were present on the occasion.

Liaqat Baloch said that Imran Khan due to lack of experience and hustle had effected sanctity and trust of the government. He said that though the Civil Aviation Authority had denied the reports about the landing of Israel's plane in Islamabad, PM Imran Khan should also brief the parliament on the issue. "Recent wave of inflation has added to the miseries of the poor," he said and lamented that the upper class could not be affected by price-hike.