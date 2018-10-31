Wed October 31, 2018
National

October 31, 2018

Sanofi partners multiple schools, Zindagi Trust & theater artists for diabetes awareness in schools

Karachi: Sanofi Pakistan initiated 2nd wave of international program KiDS (Kids and Diabetes in Schools) with multiple partners, including Zindagi Trust, Karachi Theater Production, eminent endocrinologists from Karachi and Islamabad & 30 educational institutes in Karachi & Islamabad.

Launch sessions took place at Zindagi Trust’s adopted schools “Khatoon-e-Pakisan School (KPS)” & “SMB Fatima Jinnah School”, respectively on October 25 & 26. Recognizing the value of theatre or playacting for impactful communication, particularly to children, Sanofi engaged a team of theatre artists from Karachi Theater Production (KTP) to enact the story of Tom/Ali (Type 1 diabetic) from the KiDS curriculum developed by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and subsequently adapted/translated into Urdu.

KiDS is a global collaborative project of the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and multiple partners, including Sanofi. The KiDS project aims to foster a safe and supportive school environment for children with diabetes to manage their condition and prevent discrimination while raising awareness about diabetes and the benefits of healthy eating habits and physical activity among school-age children.

“KiDS is a global educational project primarily developed for school children, school staff, parents of children with diabetes and parents in general. Our plan is to engage 30 public/private sector schools from now till mid 2019 in Karachi & Islamabad.”, said Asim Jamal, General Manager and Managing Director, Sanofi Pakistan.***

