‘Quality of education to be improved’

Islamabad: The government has planned to introduce such a system on the style of successful models of developed countries, which will not only improve the quality of education but also enhance the standards and provision of skills, said Federal Minister for Education & professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Tuesday.

Addressing a meeting at the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission headquarters here, the minister said vocational education would be made part of traditional education in the schools so that the children unable to continue education could be attracted to getting skills.

He said education and skill development was the top priority of the government.

The minister said Pakistan’s future lied in providing marketable skills to youths and enable them to earn respectable livelihood.

“We will introduce trades at the school level,” he said.

The minister called for provision of international-level skills to youths so that they were in a better position to secure jobs abroad.

He directed the NAVTTC bosses to prepare up-to-date databank of the country’s TVET sector.