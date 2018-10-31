Wed October 31, 2018
Our Correspondent
October 31, 2018

Students advised to focus on studies

LAHORE: The young generation of Pakistan has the ability to put the country on the path to peace and prosperity.

This was stated by Provincial Minister for Trade, Industries and Tourism Mian Aslam Iqbal while addressing a drama festival at Alhamra Cultural Complex on Tuesday. Aslam Iqbal said that Pakistan’s future is in safe hands and youths will get necessary platform to showcase their talent. He said the PTI government has a crystal clean plan to lead the country out of the mess created by the previous rulers. He said that the drama festival is a wonderful initiative which has been drawing youths in the metropolis.

Such cultural activities promote peace and harmony in society, the minister said adding that the PTI government would initiate several steps aimed at improving quality education and proliferation of co-curricular activities. He called upon the students to focus on their studies so that they could succeed in their life.

The plays which were staged in this festival included Khud Ehtisabi, Badley Gi Soch Badely Ga Pakistan, Aks Der Aks, Mujhey Jeena Hai, Nasoor, Rahzen Na Bano, Social Media Evils, Corruption-free Pakistan, Dekh To Dil Ke Jaan Se Utthta Hai, Lahu Ka Qarz, Hasile Kul, Dam Banao Pakistan Bachao, Ek Yaqeen, Chiragh Jaltay Rahey, Nasha Ek Zillat, Hawwa Ki Beti, Taleem Ka Fuqdan, Buri Suhbat, Hein Talkh Bohat Banda-e-Mazdoor Kay Auqaat and Munafiqon Se Paak Pakistan.

